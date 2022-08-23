Another day with much-needed rain

Tuesday AM Weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another muggy, mostly cloudy day.

Like Monday, we’ll have showers off and on and thunderstorms are possible.

Early in the day the air temperature and dew point were the same in some places, so fog is possible.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Skies start to clear overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

It will also be mostly sunny for the start of the New York State Fair Wednesday, but a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid-80s in the Syracuse area.

Back in the north country, Thursday will be mostly sunny and around 80. There’s a 30% chance of rain.

There’s a better chance -- 60% -- of rain on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

A cold front moves through Friday, giving us a sunny and comfortable Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Heat and humidity returns Sunday and Monday. It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Sunday. Monday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blakely Houle
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
As parts of the North Country saw severe storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by...
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
Some showers on Tuesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
7-day forecast
Monday noon weather