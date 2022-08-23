Another day with much-needed rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another muggy, mostly cloudy day.

Like Monday, we’ll have showers off and on and thunderstorms are possible.

Early in the day the air temperature and dew point were the same in some places, so fog is possible.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Skies start to clear overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

It will also be mostly sunny for the start of the New York State Fair Wednesday, but a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid-80s in the Syracuse area.

Back in the north country, Thursday will be mostly sunny and around 80. There’s a 30% chance of rain.

There’s a better chance -- 60% -- of rain on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

A cold front moves through Friday, giving us a sunny and comfortable Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Heat and humidity returns Sunday and Monday. It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Sunday. Monday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and highs in the mid-80s.

