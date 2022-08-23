Arthur C. Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg

Art passed away at his home on August 2, in the company of family, following a brief illness.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Arthur C. Hastings age 95 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 25 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 Caroline St., Ogdensburg. Calling hours will precede the mass from 9-11. According to Art’s and Harriett’s wishes, their ashes will be interred together at the convenience of the family in the Morningside Cemetery in Malone, NY.

Art passed away at his home on August 2, in the company of family, following a brief illness. He joins in eternal life his beloved wife, Harriett, who predeceased him in 2017. A lifelong resident of Ogdensburg and summer resident on Indian Lake in Owls Head, Art was a well-known and highly respected member of the community. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

