Brew York has another year on tap in Sackets Harbor this weekend

By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - One North Country festival is gearing up for this weekend, hoping to provide a good time for a good cause.

The 6th annual Brew York Music Festival is on tap for Saturday in Sackets Harbor. The all day music fest starts at noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields.

Breweries and wineries from across the North Country will be at the event, along with more than half a dozen food trucks.

Proceeds and donations from this year’s event will go to both the First Responders & Medical Personnel of the North Country and Rock Out Cancer.

”We’ve always given back here at Brew York with any event that we have done. This year, we are still going to continue to do the first responders here in Sackets. And also this year- we took this year, starting up the ROC foundation. Which is Rock Out Against Childhood Cancer. So all of our merchandise is going to go towards that, and families here in upstate New York,” said Jason Price.

New to this year’s festival will be a kid zone with bouncy houses, and family friendly activities.

