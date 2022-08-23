Bravo Italiano Festival is this weekend

Bravo Italiano Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Bravo Italiano returns to the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena this weekend.

Organizer Jim Scordo filled us in on this year’s festival. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News At Noon.

The weekend starts with the Miss Italiano pageant at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26.

Saturday, August 27, starts with a 5K run and a fun run for kids.

Starting at noon, there will be food and entertainment throughout the day. The fare will include spaghetti and meatballs, sausage sandwiches, meatball sandwiches, half hots, and Italian cookies and pastries.

There will also be games, face painting, and balloons for kids.

The Italian American Civic Association puts on the annual event. Their website is iacawatertown.com.

