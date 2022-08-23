Cyclones seek another successful season on the pitch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown boys’ soccer team held its first day of practice for the high school fall sports season on Monday.

The team wants to pick up where they left off last season.

The Cyclones went through the Frontier League season undefeated last year before losing in the Section III quarterfinals to Central Square.

The players kept busy this off season fine tuning their skills.

Watertown is looking for what it hopes is another successful season on the pitch.

As to whether the Cyclones can run the table in the Frontier League, the team is optimistic.

You know the Cyclones will be in the mix for a possible league crown once again this season.

