Fall registration is open at JCC
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s still time to register for the fall semester at Jefferson Community College.

Education coordinator Zoey Smith says the semester starts on Monday, August 29.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Classes are available both online and in person.

You can apply at sunyjefferson.edu/apply. Call 315-786-2437 to make an appointment if you need help applying.

