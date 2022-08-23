Gabrielle L. Schiltz, 31, of North Lawrence

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Gabrielle L. Schiltz, 31, of County Route 55, passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Friends may call at St. Therese’s Chapel, Nicholville on Friday, August 25, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart Chapel, Massena.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

A complete obituary will follow.

