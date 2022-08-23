Good luck, John Pirsos!

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we say goodbye to one of our reporters.

John Pirsos came to us in September of 2020 from New Jersey and Tuesday he leaves and is headed to Tennessee.

John is joining the reporting staff at our sister station WLVT in Knoxville.

John been a hard worker and had a great attitude as he quickly fit right into the newsroom as a reporter and most recently as anchor of our weekend newscasts.

Good luck John, you’ll be missed.

