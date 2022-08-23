Jellie to receive $50k, health insurance in buyout deal

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city manager Steven Jellie will receive a $50,000 payment and health insurance through the end of 2023, under the terms of a buyout agreement agreed to Monday night.

Jellie said the buyout agreement was reached during an executive session at Monday night’s council meeting.

Jellie is leaving the job more than a year early; his contract with the city ran through December 31, 2023. Under the buyout, he leaves at the end of this November.

Jellie gets the $50,000 payment just after he leaves the city’s employment, on December 9.

Jellie will pay 20 percent of his health insurance.

He also agrees to prepare next year’s budget; work with the council to come up with his replacement; not talk about city business after he leaves.

The city agrees to not say anything bad about Jellie to future employers.

Jellie’s tenure has been marked by controversy after controversy. He has battled to reduce taxes and spending, along the way infuriating the fire department, other city employees and members of the city council and the county legislature.

For part of his tenure as city manager, Jellie also served as fire chief - and one of the conditions the city agreed to is “Ogdensburg will display Stephen Jellie’s photograph and personal information with the photos of other past Fire Chiefs as maintained in the City and Ogdensburg Fire Department historic display.”

