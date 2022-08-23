LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad’s amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS

Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2. (Source: @m0lmk / SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Debra Worley and TMX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLAND (Gray News/TMX) – An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England recently made a very long-distance call to the International Space Station.

Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2.

Her call was answered by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-4, which launched on April 27 for a planned six-month mission.

“My name’s Isabella, I’m 8 years old,” she said over the radio.

“Isabella, it’s so great to chat with you, thank you for getting on the radio and saying hello,” Lindgren replied.

Lindgren tweeted that he’s talked to amateur radio operators all over the world, but “this may be my favorite contact so far.”

“Thank you so much @astro_kjell, you have changed her world,” Isabella’s father, Matthew, tweeted.

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, uses small frequency bands and is limited to non-commercial purposes.

According to the International Amateur Radio Union, there are more than 3 million licensed operators worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blakely Houle
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
2022 NY Congressional Map
Voters head to polls in New York after multiple election changes led to a delayed primary
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, bangs the gavel...
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada arrested in corruption probe
Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are seen.
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73% effective in children younger than 5
The New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Tuesday.
State fair butter sculpture honors Title IX & athletes who benefitted