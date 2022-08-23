Low turnout for primary elections

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We can attribute to a lot of different factors. The end of summer vacation, the fact that it’s raining outside, the fact that it’s a little confusing that we had two separate primaries this year,” said Jude Seymour.

Just a few of the reasons Jefferson County Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour says the voting turnout is significantly lower than in June’s primary.

The voting booths at the Life Church of the Nazarene in Watertown were getting little action.

“It’s just waiting for one voter to come at a time,” said Jefferson County Elections Commissioner Michelle LaFave.

It’s a similar scene across the North Country and the entire state.

Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg says most people associate voting with November, not August or June.

“The more times you ask voters to go to the polls, the harder it is to get them there,” said Greenberg.

Among the races North Country voters are casting their ballots for, the race for the 24th Congressional District.

Part of the state’s redistricting, the 24th includes Western and southern Jefferson County, including Watertown and much of Fort Drum.

Republicans Claudia Tenney, Mario Fratto, and George Phillips are vying for the seat.

The winner will go up against Democrat Stephen Holden in November.

Meanwhile for the 21st Congressional District, Democratic voters in Lewis, St. Lawrence, and eastern Jefferson County will decide who they’d like to see run against Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in November: Matt Castelli or Matt Putorti.

That district includes where the Evans Mills Fire Department stands, where pollsters and voting booths sit and wait for voters.

“They’ve had as many Republicans as Democrats show up, which would sound like a great thing except there’s only a Democratic primary happening here right now,” said Seymour.

The polls close at 9 PM, so there’s plenty of time for more votes to come in.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.