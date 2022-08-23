Margaret “Peggy” E. Chambers, 84, of Heuvelton

Ms. Chambers passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Sunday (Aug 21, 2022). (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Margaret “Peggy” E. Chambers age 84 of Heuvelton will be held at 11:00am on Friday (Aug 26, 2022) at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Heuvelton with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. Ms. Chambers passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Sunday (Aug 21, 2022).

Surviving is her brother Kenneth (Peg) Chambers of Heuvelton; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her brothers Jack, Arthur and Harold Chambers and three sisters Eleanor Cannon, Jeanne Outman & Emma Lou May predeceased her.

She was born on June 23, 1938 in the Town of DePeyster, a daughter of the late Lloyd & Marie (Kelley) Chambers. She graduated from Heuvelton Central in 1956 and continued her education at SUNY Plattsburgh where she received her Bachelor’s degree and then her Master’s degree from Syracuse University.

Peggy worked as a nurse at Harrisville Central, South Lewis, Schenectady, Canajoharie and A. Barton Hepburn Hospital. She was also a nursing instructor at Columbia Memorial in Hudson and at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center School of Nursing. She retired in 1995.

Peggy was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church and also completed the Lay Minister Program. She enjoyed being around family and friends, playing bingo, crossword puzzles, reading and traveling.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

