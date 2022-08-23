Marjorie (Lantry) Perry, 102, formerly of Massena

Marjorie (Lantry) Perry, age 102, formerly of Massena, died in Pittsburgh, PA on August 20, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Marjorie (Lantry) Perry, age 102, formerly of Massena, died in Pittsburgh, PA on August 20, 2022. Marjorie was the beloved spouse of Samuel Perry.

Mrs. Perry was born on April 10, 1920 in Hogansburg, to Ada and Jesse Lantry. She attended area schools and graduated from Bombay High School in 1936. After graduation, she attended Cornwall Business School and worked for her father who served as the welfare officer for the St. Regis Indian Reservation.

In 1938, she fulfilled a lifelong dream and began a nurse’s training program at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg. Mrs. Perry graduated from nursing school in 1941. While in training, she met and cared for her future husband, Samuel Perry, when he was a patient at the hospital. They married on June 6, 1942 and began their married life in Massena where Mr. Perry worked at ALCOA. They later moved to Hogansburg where Marjorie and Sam lived for over 40 years. While in Hogansburg, Marjorie and Sam raised two daughters and were active in church and community affairs, including volunteer work for St. Patrick’s Church and the Hogansburg Volunteer Fire Department. Marjorie offered her nursing skills wherever needed and often helped friends and neighbors. In 1988, they returned to Massena and lived at 31 Somerset Avenue, where they were communicants of St. Mary’s Church. Mr. Perry predeceased Mrs. Perry in 1998.

In 2003, Mrs. Perry moved to Wexford, PA, a suburb of Pittsburgh, to live with her daughter Mary and family. She enjoyed the history and culture of Western Pennsylvania, but always enjoyed her annual trips back to Massena to visit family and friends. In 2009 she moved to Vincentian Home, a Catholic based assisted living, rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility located minutes from the Wexford area. At Vincentian, she enjoyed meeting new friends and participating in a wide variety of religious, musical and educational activities.

Mrs. Perry is survived by two daughters, Janet (Chester) Bisnett, Norwood and Mary (Russ) Yester, Wexford, PA; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Mrs. Perry is also survived by one of her husband’s twelve siblings, her brother-in-law Victor Perry. Three sisters-in-law; Georgette, Ollie and Carol remain as well, as do several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Perry was also predeceased by her brother, Tom Lantry.

A funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Massena at 11:00AM on Monday

August 29, 2022. Her family will receive friends prior to the mass starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow services in Calvary Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in her name to: Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation (www.Claxton-Hepburn.org/foundation), 125 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, or Bethany Hospice, 400 Holiday Drive, Suite 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 (www.Bethanyhospice.com/donate).

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family may offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

