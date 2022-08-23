Mary Verlain (White) Lazore, 64, of Akwesasne

Mary Verlain (White) Lazore, 64, of Johnson Road, St. Regis Village, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at her home with the love and support of her family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mary Verlain (White) Lazore, 64, of Johnson Road, St. Regis Village, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at her home with the love and support of her family at her side.

Mary was born on July 1, 1958, in Malone, the daughter of the late Joseph Wilson and Patricia I. (Curleyhead) White. She was a graduate of Salmon River Central School and later graduated from Iohah:io. On May 26, 1979, she married Ronald Jerome Lazore with Justice George Bero, officiating. Ron predeceased her on April 8, 2018.

Mary worked for the Akwesasne Children’s Day Care Program in St. Regis, retiring after 26 years of service to her community. She enjoyed maintaining her lawn and property, quilting, and sewing. She will fondly be remembered for keeping her family together and active.

Mary is survived by her son, Ronald Jr. “Manute” and Tara Lazore of Racquette Point; a chosen daughter, Destiny Lazore; her grandchildren, Allieshia, Abraham Jr., and Tiara “T”; her sisters, Naomi Martin (Gene Boyer) of Six Nations, Bridgette (Brian) Lazore of Akwesasne; Melody Point of Akwesasne; and Victoria (Mike) Truax of Syracuse; her brothers, Joseph (Xhenia) White of Syracuse and Eagle (Iawentas Nanticoke) Cook of Akwesasne; her chosen sisters, Sheila Jock and Trudy Lauzon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was sadly predeceased by a son, Abraham Lazore on December 5, 2020.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Thursday 1-3:00 PM with a time to share memories at 2:30. Per Mary’s request, there will be no funeral service.

