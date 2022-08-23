Massachusetts 8th grader written up for wearing hijab to school

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the...
A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”(Aya Zeabi via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) – An eighth grader in Massachusetts was told she was violating uniform when she wore her hijab to school.

When the girl showed up for the first day of classes at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School last week, she was written up for violating the dress code.

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”

The school admitted the “handling of the situation came across as insensitive” and explained that students can wear religious attire as long as they have a letter from a member of their clergy about it.

The school in Malden, Massachusetts is located about 10 miles north of Boston.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blakely Houle
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues

Latest News

This image released by HBO Max shows Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in a scene from...
‘House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s top series premiere ever
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
Biden leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined-up soldiers as he arrives for...
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
‘I’m still kind of mind-blown’: Man finds 90-million-year-old fossil during fishing tournament