O’burg mayor charged with false statements

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly has been charged with providing false statements to law enforcement.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe confirmed Skelly was charged with two counts of providing false statements, misdemeanors, and was issued an appearance ticket. The charges were first reported by the Watertown Times.

Bigwarfe said the charges followed a complaint filed with his office, and consultation with St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

“It’s been an ongoing investigation,” he said. 7 News was not able to reach Skelly late Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said it “received a complaint pursuant to an investigation in November of 2021 that occurred at the Ogdensburg Police Department.

“The investigation revealed Mr. Skelly provided two false written statements to Ogdensburg police officers during a subsequent police investigation.”

Skelly was charged Tuesday afternoon at the sheriff’s office in Canton.

In November of 2021, former Ogdensburg Fire Captain Gerald Mack was accused of slicing a tire on Skelly’s Corvette and stalking Skelly at his home.

In May of this year, all charges against Mack were dropped, after evidence surfaced that Mack was at a near-by Stewart’s Shop at the time.

Mack, in a text message to 7 News Tuesday evening, said the charges against Skelly were “absolutely” related to the November incident.

