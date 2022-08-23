Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie’s resignation date is set

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The final day on the job for Ogdensburg’s city manager is set.

Stephen Jellie will resign on November 30th.

Jellie says a buyout agreement was reached during an executive session Monday evening.

An outspoken group of city residents has long been calling for Jellie to leave the office.

Early this year Jellie said he would resign in July, that was later pushed back to the end of the year.

“I want to make sure all of the information is presented once again, and that council has the opportunity not only prepare for the 2023 budget, but also understand their budget decision are going to affect 2024, 2025 etc. etc.,” said Jellie.

Now, a hard date of November 30th is set.

