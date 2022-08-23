Ogdensburg to seek grant to rehab former Hackett’s Hardware

Restore NY grant application
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A regional business owner has plans to restore an older building in Ogdensburg, but he needs a state grant to do it.

Rob Noble spoke to city councillors at a meeting Monday night.

He wants to put a large hardware and sporting goods store in the same building as the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.

That building housed Hackett’s Hardware for many years.

Noble is seeking a grant from Restore New York, which is meant to fix up deteriorating structures.

Councillors unanimously decided to apply for the grant on his behalf. The grant could net as much as $2 million dollars.

Noble says without the city’s support, the project couldn’t move forward.

“I believe that I can build a successful company here in Ogdensburg but unfortunately the building I want to use has sat there too long,” he said. “It’s deteriorated too much, needs extensive rehabilitation work to save the important structure and to help transform it back into a business center again.”

The city also considered applying for Restore New York funds for demolishing an old cheese plant.

That project was also eligible, but the city could only choose one.

The application must be submitted to the state by October 15.

