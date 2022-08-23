WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Fluno, 80, of Watertown, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on September 1, 1941, at her home in Watertown, the daughter of Glenn and Elizabeth “Betty”(Perrin) Freeman. She was later raised by Robert and Reta (Potter) McHugh. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1959.

She married John Fluno in September 1959 and together they had two daughters. The marriage ended in divorce.

Patricia had a lifelong career working for State Farm Insurance Company for over 50 years.

She loved going to the movies, dancing, playing cards and games with family and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In her younger years, Patricia enjoyed roller skating at the Watertown Fairgrounds Roller Skating Rink, where she won awards at several dance competitions as well as roller skating derbies along with her sister, Sally.

Surviving are her two daughters, Laura Fluno and her wife Mona Donaghy, Watertown, and Lisa and Everett Hartseil, Port St. Lucie, FL; three sisters and a brother, Loreen “Renie” Peterson, Olympia, WA, Suzanne Adderley, Watertown, Sally Marra, Brooksville, FL and Benjamin (Barbara) Freeman, Watertown; five grandchildren, Derek (Ariel) Fluno, Watertown, Adam Hartseil, Lacey (Tanner) Holt, Kayla (Robert) Grundstrom and Logan Hartseil, all from Port St. Lucie, FL; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by both sets of parents; her brother Glenn Freeman Jr.; her brothers-in-law, Kurt Peterson, Charles Farney, Frederick Adderley and Philip Marra; and a niece, Cheryl Farney.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St. in Watertown. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Josh Gmitter officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s name to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at lwww.hartandbrucefh.com

