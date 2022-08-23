Pre-K registration is open in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prekindergarten registration is underway at the Watertown City School District.

Pre-K administrator Elizabeth Maurer says there are 12 openings for 3-year-olds and 56 for 4-year-olds.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Pre-K starts September 6. The school district offers it for free for five hours a day. They also work with community-based organizations such as Benchmark, Bright Beginnings, the Community Action Planning Council, Jefferson Community College, New Day, Treehouse, and the Watertown YMCA.

Applications are available at watertowncsd.org or at 523 South Massey Street in Watertown. You can also call 315-786-5071.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.