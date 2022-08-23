Pre-K registration is open in Watertown

Watertown Pre-K registration
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prekindergarten registration is underway at the Watertown City School District.

Pre-K administrator Elizabeth Maurer says there are 12 openings for 3-year-olds and 56 for 4-year-olds.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Pre-K starts September 6. The school district offers it for free for five hours a day. They also work with community-based organizations such as Benchmark, Bright Beginnings, the Community Action Planning Council, Jefferson Community College, New Day, Treehouse, and the Watertown YMCA.

Applications are available at watertowncsd.org or at 523 South Massey Street in Watertown. You can also call 315-786-5071.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blakely Houle
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
As parts of the North Country saw severe storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by...
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire

Latest News

The Watertown Cyclones made it to the Section III soccer quarterfinals last year. They hope to...
Cyclones seek another successful season on the pitch
Wake Up Weather
Another day with much-needed rain
The city of Ogdensburg will apply for a state grant to help a regional businessman rehabilitate...
Ogdensburg to seek grant to rehab former Hackett’s Hardware
New York Primary
Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices