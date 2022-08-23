Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices

(WWNY) - Primary elections will take place across the state Tuesday.

Races affecting the north country include one between Republicans Claudia Tenney, Mario Fratto, and George Phillips. They’re running for the GOP nod in the newly created 24th congressional district.

Watertown and most of Jefferson County are in this district after being removed from the redrawn 21st district.

The rest of Jefferson County, along with Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, will pick between Democrats Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti in the 21st.

The winner will face Republican Elise Stefanik in November.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This is the second of two New York primaries. The first was in June and decided candidates for governor and state Assembly.

