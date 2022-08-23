Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices

New York Primary
New York Primary(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Primary elections will take place across the state Tuesday.

Races affecting the north country include one between Republicans Claudia Tenney, Mario Fratto, and George Phillips. They’re running for the GOP nod in the newly created 24th congressional district.

Watertown and most of Jefferson County are in this district after being removed from the redrawn 21st district.

The rest of Jefferson County, along with Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, will pick between Democrats Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti in the 21st.

The winner will face Republican Elise Stefanik in November.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This is the second of two New York primaries. The first was in June and decided candidates for governor and state Assembly.

Tune in throughout the day for 7 News’ primary coverage.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blakely Houle
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
As parts of the North Country saw severe storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by...
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Jellie resignation date
Stephen Jellie
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie’s resignation date is set
Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
Gas prices are decreasing, but not as fast as people would like