Primary day Pt. II - was this really necessary?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As our reporter Lexi Bruening pointed out at noon, turnout for today’s primary is light.

And by “light,” we mean practically no one. If primary day was a western, this would be the part where the balls of sage brush roll down an empty street.

As of 1 PM, more or less, just over one percent of Jefferson County’s registered voters had, in fact, voted.

That number will grow as the day goes on, but I’m hard pressed to imagine it even getting up to 10 percent. And friends, 10 percent ain’t much.

For months, the very competent people who run elections in northern New York have been quietly saying having two primaries - one back in June for state Assembly, governor and a few other races, and this one in August for congress - was an idea somewhere between really dumb and laughably bad. Also, expensive.

The reason for this second primary was the botched job Democrats did of redistricting last winter, in which they tried to rig the game so that they could win a bunch more seats in congress. The courts called b-s on that, and in order to give people enough time to run in new, court-ordered congressional districts, primary day for congress (and state Senate, but that doesn’t affect us) had to be pushed back.

Ok, fine. But we didn’t have to have the June primary for governor and Assembly and whatever else. Those could have all been pushed to today, with everything done in one day. Not perfect - I mean, who wants to vote in late August? - but manageable.

Now, you may protest that other parts of the state have better races than we have today. Turnout is still going to be low. Early voting, according to Spectrum’s State of Politics blog, was 148,000 voters statewide, down significantly from 170,000 back in June. My guess is turnout would still not be great, but better, if voters could vote on everything today.

Seriously: it’s hard enough to convince people to vote as it is. Dragging the process out, sending people back to the polls more often than is absolutely necessary, is a formula for discouraging voters. And that is exactly what we don’t need.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.