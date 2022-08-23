Regal Cinemas parent company considers filing for bankruptcy

Regal Cinemas at Salmon Run Mall
Regal Cinemas at Salmon Run Mall(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The parent company for Regal Cinemas is considering filing for bankruptcy.

Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas in the Salmon Run Mall and hundreds of others across the US, confirmed they may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement, the company says it’s trying to deal with billions in debt from the pandemic and more empty seats than expected as things have reopened.

However, it will be business as usual at all theaters.

7 News reached out the local office in Watertown for comment, they had none.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blakely Houle
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues

Latest News

Stephen Jellie
Jellie to receive $50k, health insurance in buyout deal
Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD
For almost two decades, the UPS store in Ogdensburg has been the go-to store for Canadian...
Ogdensburg UPS Store rebounds as U.S. / Canadian border reopens
One North Country festival is gearing up for this weekend, hoping to provide a good time for a...
Brew York has another year on tap in Sackets Harbor this weekend