Regal Cinemas parent company considers filing for bankruptcy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The parent company for Regal Cinemas is considering filing for bankruptcy.

Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas in the Salmon Run Mall and hundreds of others across the US, confirmed they may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement, the company says it’s trying to deal with billions in debt from the pandemic and more empty seats than expected as things have reopened.

However, it will be business as usual at all theaters.

7 News reached out the local office in Watertown for comment, they had none.

