Samaritan extends imaging center closing

Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center will be closed.

Samaritan announced Tuesday evening the facility on Coffeen Street, next to Watertown Urgent Care, will be closed Wednesday “as we continue to have a staffing shortage for this service.”

Samaritan originally closed the facility Monday and Tuesday, but had planned to reopen it Wednesday.

Patients may visit the main hospital Registration area located at 830 Washington St. for imaging and lab needs, hospital officials said in a statement.

