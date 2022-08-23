State fair butter sculpture honors Title IX & athletes who benefitted

The New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Tuesday.
The New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Tuesday.(Greg Szklany / American Dairy Association North East)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - This year’s New York State Fair butter sculpture honors the federal law that helped even the playing field for female athletes.

“Refuel Her Greatness – Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX” spotlights female athletes and how today’s athletes refuel with chocolate milk.

The fair opens Wednesday, but the butter sculpture is traditionally unveiled the day before.

The sculpture showcases female athletes ranging in ages from a child skier to a high school gymnast to a college lacrosse player to an adult runner.

The centerpiece is a chocolate milk bottle. It’s the first time in 16 years that color was used.

The sculpture was constructed over a 10-day period by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, using more than 800 pounds of butter. It’s the 20th year the two have created the sculpture.

