Tammy Suzanne Maitland, 52, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tammy Suzanne Maitland, 52, Watertown and North Fort Myers Florida, passed away Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center Watertown.

The funeral will be 10 am Friday, August 26th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday August 25th from 4 pm – 8 pm at the funeral Home.

Tammy is survived by her brothers Sidney Jr., Jamie, Timothy, Patrick; a sister Deanna Quinn; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Sid Sr. and Valarie, two brothers Craig and Christopher and a sister Denise.

She was born in Watertown March 31st, 1970, a daughter to Sidney and Valarie Johnson Maitland. She graduated from Watertown High School. Tammy worked as a waitress in the restaurant business in Watertown and Florida for many years.

