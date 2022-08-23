Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD

Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire department helmet.(Source: WWNY)
By Jeff Cole and Chad Charette
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County towns are set to not renew their deals with the Copenhagen fire department for fire protection.

The move by the towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg and Denmark has prompted a special village board meeting tonight, at Copenhagen Central School.

The fire department serves the village - but also provides fire protection to four area towns, Pinckney, Harrisburg, Denmark, and Champion. The contracts are worth thousands of dollars.

The move by three of the four towns - it’s not clear what Champion has decided - comes after a state audit last January which revealed $27,000 in fire department payments were inadequately documented.

“Our books are current,” fire chief T.J. Williams told 7 News in advance of tonight’s meeting. “Our books are 100 percent top notch.”

Officials contacted by 7 News declined contact in advance of tonight’s meeting. But in the July minutes of the Denmark town board meeting, there is a record of the town board voting 5-0 to “investigate options for fire protection in 2023.”

“People just need to wake up and see what the towns are doing,” Williams said.

“If the Copenhagen fire department goes down, peoples’ taxes are gonna go up.”

