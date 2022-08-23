Tomorrow’s Health: Congenital heart disease, lower COVID risk & breakfast at home

(WWNY) - New research suggests that high folate intake levels during pregnancy may lower the risk of congenital heart disease in children.

Previous studies showed that folate supplementation before and during pregnancy could reduce the risk of birth defects, but their role in preventing CHD was inconclusive.

Exercise lowers COVID risk

A new study shows that a weekly routine of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity may lessen both the risk of COVID-19 infection and severity, including hospital admission and death.

Researchers say the finding reinforces the urgency to stay physically active for a variety of reasons.

Breakfast at home

It’s not only important to eat breakfast, but new research says it’s also important where young people eat it and what they eat.

A study in Spain shows that eating breakfast at home is linked with fewer behavioral problems in kids and teens.

The findings published “Frontiers in Nutrition” suggest that this may be because meals away from home are frequently less nutritious.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.