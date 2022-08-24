Burgess returns to IHC soccer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A longtime high school soccer coach is once again on the sidelines this season.

Instead of coaching girls, Terry Burgess is turning his attention to coaching boys’ soccer at the place where he started his career.

Burgess is running the boys’ Frontier League team at Immaculate Heart.

He begins with a modest number of players, but that number will grow over the next couple of weeks.

His boys’ team will be playing a full Frontier League schedule.

The school features two different boys’ programs. The other group is a showcase team for elite talent.

For Burgess, he’s back to where it all began at Immaculate Heart.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.