Can-Am driver spotlight: Derek Webb

Can-Am driver spotlight: Derek Webb
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A full slate of action is scheduled for this Friday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

Among the drivers that will be on hand is one who’s having a breakout season in the Modified Division.

Derek Webb is in the 358 Modified class at Can-Am.

He cut his teeth in a different class early on.

Earlier this year, Webb found the winner’s circle for the first time in a Modified.

You might say this has been a breakthrough year for the talented driver.

His formula for success is the sum of many different factors.

He has some dedicated sponsors who have helped him along this season.

Derek Webb, spinning a “Webb” of success at Can-Am Speedway.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Skelly file photo
O’burg mayor charged with false statements
Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
Stephen Jellie
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie’s resignation date is set
New York Primary
Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices

Latest News

Longtime coach Terry Burgess returns to Immaculate Heart, where he's coaching the boys'...
Burgess returns to IHC soccer
Burgess returns to IHC soccer
Can-Am driver spotlight: Derek Webb
The Watertown Cyclones made it to the Section III soccer quarterfinals last year. They hope to...
Cyclones seek another successful season on the pitch