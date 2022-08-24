Can-Am driver spotlight: Derek Webb

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A full slate of action is scheduled for this Friday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

Among the drivers that will be on hand is one who’s having a breakout season in the Modified Division.

Derek Webb is in the 358 Modified class at Can-Am.

He cut his teeth in a different class early on.

Earlier this year, Webb found the winner’s circle for the first time in a Modified.

You might say this has been a breakthrough year for the talented driver.

His formula for success is the sum of many different factors.

He has some dedicated sponsors who have helped him along this season.

Derek Webb, spinning a “Webb” of success at Can-Am Speedway.

