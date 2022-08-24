Claudia Tenney declares win in new 24th Congressional District primary race

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CENTRAL SQUARE, New York (WWNY) - 24th Congressional District Republican Candidate Claudia Tenney has declared herself the winner in the Republican Primary race for the newly drawn district.

As of before 11:30 PM, 90% of precincts reported,, and in her favor.

Tenney holds 54% of that vote with 17,277 at the time of this posting.

Mario Fratto holds 40% and George Phillips holds 6% of those reportings.

Tenney made a speech earlier in the night:

“We have a lot of issues here and we need a lot of accountability, we need oversight, and that’s exactly what we’re going to deliver when we go back to Washington, take back the House of Representatives, and hold the people accountable, and to take the gavel away from Nancy Pelosi. So, I’m really excited about that opportunity.”

