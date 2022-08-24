Developer out, plans change for O’burg property

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A project that was supposed to bring in more than $100 million by developing a city-owned waterfront property has fallen through, but city officials say there are now different plans.

The project proposed by Blue Water Development at the site of the former Diamond National plant is no longer a go; the Atlanta developer wanted to build 120 condominiums, a marina and a hotel.

People living near the Diamond National property say they were looking forward to the development:

“I feel kind of bad, now that it’s not going to be setting up out here,” said Sally Washburn, who lives on Pearl Street.

“This community needs to be brought up, it’s been bad in the area for a little while,” said Nate Angel, also of Pearl Street.

But why did the deal fall through? City officials say the developer was no longer suited for the plans initially proposed, but a new vision for the waterfront property is in sight, with a new developer.

“This developer has more focus on residential development, and it’s still looking at a marina as a critical component,” said city planner Andrea Smith.

“There’s not a hotel as part of the proposal at this time, but I suppose that always could change, really anything could change, but more emphasis on a residential development and a marina.”

Smith said neither the developer nor the city have made any commitments yet.

