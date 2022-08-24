Early numbers are in with up to 10% of precincts reporting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Results are making their way in for the second of two Primary Elections in New York State.

People in the tri-county area are participating in two separate elections for congressional candidates. The newly created 24th Congressional District and the redrawn 21st Congressional District.

With this new redistricting, the newly created 24th includes Watertown and most of Jefferson County. And the redrawn 21st represents voters in northern parts of Jefferson County and all of Lewis and St. Lawrence.

The race for the 24th Congressional District includes Republicans Claudia Tenney, Mario Fratto, and George Phillips. The winner will face Democrat Steven Holden.

21st Congressional District voters are choosing between two Democrats vying to run against Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik in November.

As of 9:45 PM, 10% of 24th Congressional District precincts have reported.

Claudia Tenney currently takes the lead with 60% of the reported vote at 2,315 votes. Mario Fratto has 30% of the reported vote and George Phillips takes 10% of the reported votes thus far.

In the 21st Congressional District, 9% of precincts have reported so far.

Matt Castelli has drawn the majority of the vote with 82% of the reported votes at 4,927. Matt Putorti sees 18% of the reported vote this far at 1,052 votes.

