Firemen’s meeting & convention in Morristown this week

NNY Volunteer Fireman's Association meeting and convention
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 Northern New York Volunteer Fireman’s Association meeting and convention is coming to Morristown.

Bryan VanArnum is second assistant chief for Morristown Fire and Rescue. He says the three days of events are open to anyone, not just firefighters.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

It will be held from Thursday, August 25, through Saturday, August 27. Many of the events are behind the fire hall.

There will be food, vendors, a memorial service, live entertainment, boat tours, and fireworks.

You can see the complete schedule at morristownfirerescue.com and on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Skelly file photo
O’burg mayor charged with false statements
Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
Stephen Jellie
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie’s resignation date is set
New York Primary
Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices

Latest News

Longtime coach Terry Burgess returns to Immaculate Heart, where he's coaching the boys'...
Burgess returns to IHC soccer
Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Matt Castelli each won their party's nod to run for...
Primary wrap-up: Congressional candidates react to wins
Wake Up Weather
Partly sunny, warmer & still muggy
The Watertown school board is looking into possible inequities between boys' and girls'...
Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly