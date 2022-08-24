Firemen’s meeting & convention in Morristown this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 Northern New York Volunteer Fireman’s Association meeting and convention is coming to Morristown.

Bryan VanArnum is second assistant chief for Morristown Fire and Rescue. He says the three days of events are open to anyone, not just firefighters.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

It will be held from Thursday, August 25, through Saturday, August 27. Many of the events are behind the fire hall.

There will be food, vendors, a memorial service, live entertainment, boat tours, and fireworks.

You can see the complete schedule at morristownfirerescue.com and on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.