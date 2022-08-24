Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - 21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the Democratic Primary race.

With about 15% of precincts reporting, Castelli called the race in favor of himself.

Just after 10 PM Tuesday, 17% of precincts were reporting with a significant lead, taking 83% of the vote at 6,385 reported votes at the time.

Opponent Matt Putorti say 17% of the reported votes at that point with 1,292 in his favor.

“From gas prices to violent extremism, our country and our community are facing serious challenges and we need a representative whose serious about solving them,” said Castelli, “Instead, for the last 8 years, we’ve got Elise Stefanik. And we all know that no matter what our particular issue or challenge is, she does not care about solving it. [...] Now is the time to give voice to the great moderate majority.”

Matt Putorti, Castelli’s Democratic opponent in the primaries, released a statement conceding:

“I want to congratulate Matt Castelli on his win tonight. We are united in the mission to defeat Elise Stefanik. Matt Castelli has my support, and I ask that you give him yours too. [...] While tonight did not go as planned, I am dedicated to New York 21. It’s where I was born and raised and where my family has lived for five generations. I remain committed to finding solutions to our problems and working with anyone dedicated to that mission.”

Following the announcement, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s campaign also put out a release welcoming Castelli to the general election for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Senior Advisor to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Alex DeGrasse, stated:

“Team Elise would like to formally welcome Far-Left Downstate Democrat Matt Castelli from Poughkeepsie to the North Country and to the race. [...] We are confident that NY-21 voters (which Far-Left Downstate Democrat Matt Castelli became less than a month before launching his campaign) will soundly reject Castelli and re-elect Congresswoman Stefanik in another landslide victory this November so that she can continue her record of delivering real results for the North Country and Upstate New York’s hard-working families, small businesses, farms, veterans, and seniors.”

