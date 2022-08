CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Merle J. Roggie, 86, of Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

