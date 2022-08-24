Morning Checkup: COVID vaccines for children

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pfizer is asking for emergency authorization for a booster shot that covers the latest COVID-19 subvariants.

Dr. Diane Jones from the North Country Family Health Center says she’s recommending parents get their children boosted when it’s approved, which could be in September.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The new shot is for people 12 years old and up. There’s still a vaccine available for children under 12, but it isn’t specifically designed for the subvariants.

The clinic offers shots on Thursdays. You can call 315-782-9450 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.