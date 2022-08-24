NCAC New Exhibit-Requests Submissions

September 11 through October 1
Exhibit runs September 11 through October 1
Exhibit runs September 11 through October 1(NCAC)
By Craig Thornton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Join the NCAC as we present our Feature Exhibit Per Aspera Ad Astra (Through Adversity to the Stars) which will run from September 11 through October 1, 2022 at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown. This exhibit spotlights themes from artists who discovered, leaned on, or further developed their passion for creation during recent hard times, through recovery and rebirth as an artist. The exhibit opening will be on September 11, the National Day of Service and Remembrance, from 3pm-5pm. This day reflects our desire to honor those who keep the spirit of unity and service alive in the face of adversity, much like the exhibit theme. The artists’ work reflects their ability to seek light in the face of darkness. For more details or information on NCAC feature exhibits, contact the Feature Exhibit Coordinator at gallery@nnyart.org.

