Officials: Copenhagen FD needs to turn over control or dissolve

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen officials have important decisions to make as three towns say they will not be renewing a contract with the volunteer fire department.

Dozens of village residents showed up for a special meeting Tuesday night as Copenhagen officials laid out a difficult reality for the fire department: let the village temporarily assume full control or shut down.

It comes as the towns of Denmark, Pinckney, and Harrisburg say they no longer want fire services from the department.

Town of Pinckney Supervisor Sherry Harmych explained why they won’t re-up on fire services.

“It has been explained as to what was needed but for some reason it’s just not coming through,” she said. “Why it isn’t, I don’t understand.”

The first option presented would see the village take control of accounts for taxpayer money, fire apparatus, and the building and grounds.

Officials say a new roof was needed five years ago, equipment needs to be replaced, and the department has no formal plan or budget for taxpayer money.

Officials say they can support the department for up to a year ... and the towns will re-sign their contracts once the ship is righted.

The alternative is for the department to be abolished.

The village would then need to contract with another department for fire services.

They say the process of dissolving the Copenhagen Fire Department could take years.

Candace Randall, the village’s lawyer, says they need the department’s cooperation.

“We obviously have to make a decision, and we obviously include you,” she said.

“We started this a year ago,” Copenhagen Fire Chief T.J. Williams said. “Most of us on the board, most of us on the fire department don’t want to lose the department. I’ve been a 20-year member, 10 in Carthage and 10 in here.”

No decision was made Tuesday night.

