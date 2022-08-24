Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly

By 7 News Staff
Aug. 24, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A parent in the Watertown City School District says there’s an issue of inequality between boys’ and girls’ sports teams.

Peter Virga, who addressed the school board Tuesday night, has been asking the school to look into a possible Title IX violation concerning the school’s lacrosse teams.

Virga says the girls’ equipment, uniforms, and practice times are unfair compared to the boys’ team.

The district responded in a letter, saying some areas of favoritism to the boys’ team, such as laundry service, will stop.

Virga said he was unhappy with the response.

Board of Education vice president Rande Richardson says the issue needs to be discussed further.

“I think we all want to do what’s right, we want to do the right thing, and we want the input from the community,” he said. “So, you have an initial response from the district, in my response there needs to be some more dialogue on the board side.”

No timetable has been publicly established for those talks.

