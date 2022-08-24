Partly sunny, warmer & still muggy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunshine returns today, but so does the heat.

It stays muggy, too. Highs will be around 80.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds and there’s a very small chance of rain in the afternoon.

It’s a near-perfect day for the start of the New York State Fair. It will be a bit warmer there, with highs around 85.

It will be another muggy night. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

Showers are likely on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. A cold front moves through with the showers, so we’ll get relief from the humidity from Friday night through Saturday night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be sunny on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the mid-80s for those two days.

