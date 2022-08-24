Partly sunny, warmer & still muggy

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunshine returns today, but so does the heat.

It stays muggy, too. Highs will be around 80.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds and there’s a very small chance of rain in the afternoon.

It’s a near-perfect day for the start of the New York State Fair. It will be a bit warmer there, with highs around 85.

It will be another muggy night. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

Showers are likely on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. A cold front moves through with the showers, so we’ll get relief from the humidity from Friday night through Saturday night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be sunny on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the mid-80s for those two days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Skelly file photo
O’burg mayor charged with false statements
Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
Stephen Jellie
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie’s resignation date is set
New York Primary
Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7
Sunshine on Wednesday
7-day forecast
Tuesday noon weather
Wake Up Weather
More scattered showers