Raymondville man faces weapons charge

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Raymondville man shouldn’t have had the gun, and shouldn’t have been shooting it where he was, state police said Wednesday.

Police said they charged Rodney Wood, 27, Tuesday night with criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree, as a convicted felon.

Police said in a press release that they charged Wood after they responded to a complaint someone was firing a gun on Grantville Road in the Town of Norfolk.

“An investigation revealed that Wood was in possession of a firearm, and shooting it on land where he was not supposed to be,” according to the press release.

Wood was also charged with trespassing, issued appearance tickets and released.

