Rome NY man dies in ATV crash

(Photo: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A Rome NY man is dead after an ATV accident in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joseph Royce, 45, died Saturday after the accident on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Royce’s ATV gradually veered off the road, hit several trees and flipped over.

Royce was thrown from the ATV, suffering serious injuries.

He died a few minutes after being transported by West Leyden Ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office.

