Samaritan reopens one lab, closes others

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Imaging and Lab Center is set to open back up Thursday, after a staff shortage forced it to close.

The lab on Coffeen Street in Watertown has been closed to patients since Monday.

Patients have been asked to visit the hospital’s main campus instead.

While the Watertown location will be back open Thursday, Samaritan’s imaging and lab services in Adams will be closed Thursday, and the Clayton office will not offer imaging or lab services Thursday or Friday.

