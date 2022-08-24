Stefanik attacks student loan forgiveness, calls it ‘reckless and illegal’

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik(Gray Television)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on Wednesday called President Biden’s plan to forgive some student loans ‘reckless and illegal.’

In a statement, Stefanik said President Biden’s action “will fuel the record-high inflation that is crushing every American and force the 87 percent of American adults who don’t have student loans to pay off the debts of the wealthy.”

President Biden announced Wednesday a plan to wipe out student loans up to $10,000 for people making up to $125,000 a year, more if they receive Pell grants, and to take steps to make borrowing for school more affordable going forward.

“This massive student loan bailout does nothing to rein in the cost of higher education or hold colleges accountable for saddling students with huge debt for degrees with little value in the workforce,” Stefanikm said in her statement.

Stefanik is seeking a fifth term representing northern New York in Congress. She’s opposed by Democrat Matt Castelli, a former CIA officer.

Stefanik, in her statement, touted Republican proposals “to fix the broken student loan system.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Skelly file photo
O’burg mayor charged with false statements
21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the...
Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds
Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, housing for service members is pictured at...
Military families’ housing benefits lag as rents explode
We Got This, Kids
Morning Checkup: COVID vaccines for children
Morning Checkup: COVID vaccines for children
NNY Volunteer Fireman's Association meeting and convention
Firemen’s meeting & convention in Morristown this week