Stefanik attacks student loan forgiveness, calls it ‘reckless and illegal’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on Wednesday called President Biden’s plan to forgive some student loans ‘reckless and illegal.’

In a statement, Stefanik said President Biden’s action “will fuel the record-high inflation that is crushing every American and force the 87 percent of American adults who don’t have student loans to pay off the debts of the wealthy.”

President Biden announced Wednesday a plan to wipe out student loans up to $10,000 for people making up to $125,000 a year, more if they receive Pell grants, and to take steps to make borrowing for school more affordable going forward.

“This massive student loan bailout does nothing to rein in the cost of higher education or hold colleges accountable for saddling students with huge debt for degrees with little value in the workforce,” Stefanikm said in her statement.

Stefanik is seeking a fifth term representing northern New York in Congress. She’s opposed by Democrat Matt Castelli, a former CIA officer.

Stefanik, in her statement, touted Republican proposals “to fix the broken student loan system.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.