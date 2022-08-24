Tuesday’s primary: $23.51 a vote

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We know the price of democracy.

$23.51 a vote. At least, that’s what we could figure out Wednesday about Tuesday’s primary in Jefferson County.

Fewer than 3,000 of the county’s 57,000 registered voters voted. Votes were cast for candidates for congress in both the Republican and Democratic parties.

The cost of the day, all told, was nearly $70,000. When you do the math, it comers to $23.51 a vote.

The kicker? It doesn’t matter how many, or how few people show up. The cost is the cost.

“We’re still going to pay inspectors if they serve 10 people or one-thousand people,” said Jude Seymour, Republican elections commissioner.

Tuesday was the second of two primary days this summer, the result of redistricting and court challenges.

“Vacations got pushed back or weren’t able to have been taken or what-not. But it is what it is. We’re here to do a job,” said Michelle LaFave, Democratic elections commissioner.

In St. Lawrence County, it’s expected Tuesday’s primary cost between $50,000 and $75,0000 dollars.

With around 2,600 people voting either early, through absentee or in-person, at $75,000 the cost was about $30 per vote.

LaFave says it’s disappointing doing so much work, for such a low turnout. It’s a theme she’s noticed in past years.

“It’s the million dollar question. You know? What can we do more, or what can we do better, to get people engaged and wanting to come out.”

Who will pay for the extra primary, since it wasn’t budgeted for? Local governments, and thus the taxpayer. In statements to 7 News, both Senator Patty Ritche and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk blame Albany leaders for the added expense and have cosponsored legislation that would require the state to pick up the tab.

