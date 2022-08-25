2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A man and a woman from Fowler allegedly had meth in their possession when state police pulled their vehicle over.

Troopers say they stopped a 2021 Nissan Rogue for an inadequate brake light around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, 31-year-old Tyler Bates, allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession. Police say they found more than 9 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Bates was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and several vehicle and traffic violations. He was ticketed and released.

A passenger, 34-year-old Stephanie Beaver, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in Fowler town court and released.

