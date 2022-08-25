Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge

LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces an assault charge following an alleged bar fight.

State police say 30-year-old Steven LeClair allegedly hit a man and a woman in the head on August 20 at The Jug Bar on Route 11C in the town of Lawrence.

Troopers say he caused minor head injuries to the victims and left before police arrived.

He was charged Thursday with third-degree assault. He was arraigned in Brasher town court and released.

