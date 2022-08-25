Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces an assault charge following an alleged bar fight.

State police say 30-year-old Steven LeClair allegedly hit a man and a woman in the head on August 20 at The Jug Bar on Route 11C in the town of Lawrence.

Troopers say he caused minor head injuries to the victims and left before police arrived.

He was charged Thursday with third-degree assault. He was arraigned in Brasher town court and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the...
Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds
The Watertown school board is looking into possible inequities between boys' and girls'...
Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.
State police mum on Raquette River search
Dozens turned out to a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the fate of the Copenhagen Fire...
Officials: Copenhagen FD needs to turn over control or dissolve

Latest News

From parched to soaked: A month’s worth of rain in 3 days
9/11 Memorial Stair CLimb
Stair climb next month to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
South Jefferson Rescue Squad
At South Jeff Rescue, everyone’s family