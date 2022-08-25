Annual backpack giveaway begins

Backpacks ready for distribution at the Watertown Urban Mission's annual back-to-school giveaway.
Backpacks ready for distribution at the Watertown Urban Mission's annual back-to-school giveaway.(Source: WWNY)
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission kicked off it’s annual back-to-school backpack giveaway Thursday.

Thanks to community donations, the non-profit was able to put together 500 backpacks full of school supplies for local students.

“Its an opportunity to see a child smile, knowing they have a backpack. It’s great seeing that tension leave mom or dad’s face knowing that they don’t have to worry about getting a backpack or school supplies,” said Cherelyn Van Brocklin: Executive Director of the Urban Mission.

More donations came in this year than usual, letting the Urban Mission extend the giveaway through Friday - so long as there are backpacks left to give out.

