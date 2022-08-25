Another warm & humid day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll get relief from the humidity by late Friday, but for now we’re in for another muggy day.

It will be a nice day, though. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of rain.

It stays muggy overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Spotty showers are likely Friday and with them comes a cold front. Rain could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The cold front will knock the humidity down by late afternoon or evening. It will be a more comfortable night with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night will also be comfortably cool with lows again in the upper 50s.

Humidity makes a comeback Sunday. It will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny and 85 on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a 60% chance of rain on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

